India’s First Modified New-Gen Hyundai i20 Gets 17-Inch Aftermarket Alloys

Here, we have a customised third-gen Hyundai i20, perhaps the first one in India, with beautiful 17-inch aftermarket alloy wheels

People love to modify their vehicles, especially in India. On the streets, we often see plenty of customised two-wheelers and cars, with their owners proudly showing them off to onlookers. While some of these modified vehicles are quite modest, others are extremely outrageous! Here, we have an example of the former kind – a Hyundai i20 with aftermarket wheels.

This particular model is the new-generation Hyundai i20, which was launched in India just a few days ago. The premium hatchback has managed to garner a largely positive response, and over 10,000 units have already been booked. With such massive popularity, it isn’t surprising to see a customised example just days after its launch!

This modified 2020 Hyundai i20 wears 17-inch custom alloy rims, by Victor Wheels. The modification has been done by KB Tyres, a custom car garage in Ludhiana that specialises in tyres and rims. These multi-spoke aftermarket wheels look quite brilliant, and they lend this hatchback a sporty look. Also, this is perhaps the first modified third-generation Hyundai i20 in India.

The new i20 is available with three engine choices and multiple transmission options. The first one is 1.2-litre petrol engine, which generates 88 PS of max power (83 PS on MT) and 115 Nm of peak torque. This engine can be had with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a CVT. The second one is a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel, which belts out 100 PS and 240 Nm, and comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

The last powerplant option is a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor, which develops 120 PS and 172 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. This engine comes mated to a 6-speed iMT (manual gearbox with automatic clutch) as standard, with a 7-speed DCT available as an option.

The South Korean manufacturer has given the hatchback a lot of premium features, like a massive 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay, and even a sunroof. The 2020 Hyundai i20 has been priced from Rs. 6.79 lakh to Rs. 11.32 lakh, and rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz, Toyota Glanza, and Honda Jazz in the Indian market.