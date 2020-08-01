India’s First Kia Seltos With Full-Body Yellow Wrap, Looks Hot

The bright yellow wrap on this Kia Seltos resembles the ‘Starbright Yellow’ paint option that is offered on the international model

The government of India has outlawed a lot of automotive modifications, like aftermarket exhausts, performance upgrades, etc. That said, visual upgrades are still legal, like interior mods and custom paint jobs, and surprisingly, even full-body wraps! Of course, plenty of auto enthusiasts all over the country have made the best use of the opportunity, as is the case here.

The modified Kia Seltos, seen these pictures, features a 3M yellow matte wrap on the entirety of its body, even the roof. Perhaps, the owner didn’t want a dual-tone exterior theme, but personally, a contrasting black roof would’ve improved the overall visual appeal of the car. That said, this bright yellow matte finish looks great and goes well with Kia’s sporty design.

The ORVMs have been given a dual-tone treatment, which looks brilliant. The rest of the car remains in stock condition, including all the chrome embellishments on the window sills, C-pillar, and the front grille. The front air dam of the SUV features sporty-looking red inserts, which go surprisingly well with the yellow car, and the headlamps are the same LED units as the stock car. The rear bumper, and the faux diffuser, are also untouched.

This particular Seltos is the ‘GTX diesel’ model, which is powered by a 1.5-litre, inline-4, turbo-diesel motor. This engine can generate a max power and peak torque of 115 PS and 250 Nm, respectively, and is offered with two transmission options – a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

Other engine options on the Kia Seltos include a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 petrol, and a 1.4-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 petrol unit. The former churns out a peak power of 115 PS and a maximum torque of 144 Nm, and is offered with a choice of 5-speed manual and a CVT, while the latter develops 140 PS and 240 Nm, with transmission options including a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT.

The Kia Seltos offers a lot of premium equipment on-board, like sunroof, 360-degree parking camera, 8.0-inch heads-up display, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and UVO connected car technology. In the Indian market, the Seltos is priced from Rs. 9.89 lakh to Rs. 17.34 lakh, and competes with the new Hyundai Creta, Renault Duster, Nissan Kicks, and the upcoming Maruti S-Cross petrol.