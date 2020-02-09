India’s First Electric Truck ‘Tata Ultra T7 EV Debuts At Auto Expo

Tata Ultra T.7 Electric comes equipped with a 62.5 kWh battery pack capable of 328 hp and 2,800 Nm; has claimed driving range of 100 km

Tata Motors has taken the opportunity at the ongoing 2020 Auto Expo to unveil a range of new products and concepts pertaining to the domestic market and across passenger vehicle as well as CV segments. As many as 26 vehicles are on display at the 15th edition of the biennial motoring show in India Expo Mart, Greater Noida.

Among the exhibits, there have been many commercial vehicles that did not take the spotlight including the new generation Winger and the new Tata Prima 5530.S facelift. The latter is the flagship of the homegrown brand’s extensive commercial vehicle range and it comes equipped with a ISBe 6.7-litre BSVI diesel engine producing 300 horsepower. It is mated to a G1150 transmission.

Tata says it is designed specifically to “deliver high performance, unmatched fuel efficiency and better TCO”. In a bid to offer a wide range to customers, the brand has exhibited 14 new BSVI compliant vehicles across different segments covering sub 1 ton to 55 ton GVW, with more than 140 type approvals and 19 engines that include alternate fuels options.

The Tata 4/12m Low Floor Entry Electric Bus is the brand’s first fully battery-powered of its type for urban transport requirements while the Ultra T.7 Electric, the one we are focussing on here, is India’s first-ever intermediate commercial electric truck. The company claims that the Ultra T.7 Electric is designed for all business application catering to “agile goods movements”.

It is also versatile as the Ultra T.7 Electric is claimed to be “best fit” for city transportation as well. The narrow and stylish cabin comprises of a walkthrough feature that adds up with spacious interior and 1+2 seating arrangement. Suiting the needs of fleet operators, the Tata Ultra T.7 Electric is said to provide “ultimate driving comfort” derived from the superior Ultra platform.

Other key features include faster turnaround time, higher payload capacity, easier manoeuvrability and sharper turning circle radius of 6.95 metres. It comes equipped with a massive 62.5 kWh battery pack good enough to produce 245 kW (328 hp) and 2,800 Nm of peak torque. Using a DC fast charger, the Ultra T.7 Electric can be fully charged in an estimated time of two hours.

It uses an automatic direct drive and the claimed driving range stands at more than 100 km in a single charge with a maximum speed of 80 kmph. It has tilt and telescopic integrated hydraulic power steering, air drum brakes, parabolic springs with antiroll bar, semi-elliptical leaf springs at the rear, 235/75 R17.5 tubeless radial tyres and alloy wheels. It also has an impressive gradient climbing ability of 26 per cent.