India’s First E-tractor ‘Sonalika Tiger Electric’ Launched At Rs. 5.99 Lakh

Sonalika Tractors commemorated this year’s farmer’s day by debuted India’s first field-ready electric tractor, the ‘Tiger Electric’

While the electrification of the automobile industry is a little slow in the Indian market, especially compared to Europe and the US, progress in that direction is steadily happening. While we’re still waiting for the launch a few passenger EVs, Sonalika has gone ahead and unveiled India’s first electric tractor – Tiger Electric.

The Sonalika Tiger Electric is built on the same tried-and-tested platform as its regular tractors. The powertrain consists of a 25.5 kW, natural cooling, compact battery with IP67 protection. The battery can be charged from a regular home socket in 10 hours, and in just 4 hours using a fast charger, which eliminates the need to visit fuel pumps.

The designed-in-Germany Etrac electric motor has a high peak torque delivery zero RPM onwards, making it optimal for field operations. The company claims that the running cost of the electric tractor is 1/4th the cost of running an equivalent diesel tractor. The top speed is rated at 24.93 kmph, and a full battery charge can last up to 8 hours while operating a two tonne trolley.

Mr. Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Group, said, “As the world is moving towards environmental friendly initiatives, electric vehicles across segments are being eagerly looked upon as alternatives to vehicles that run on fossil fuel. Sonalika’s field ready Tiger Electric tractor is our commitment to accelerate India’s march towards a greener tomorrow and stay in line with Government of India’s ambitious move of introducing EVs by 2030.”

The manufacturer has also stated that it wishes to provide technological evolutions to enhance farm productivity & profitability, bringing in latest innovations from the global markets to India. The Tiger Electric will be manufactured at the brand’s Hoshiarpur facility in Punjab, which makes it a true make-in-India wonder.

Bookings for the Sonalika Tiger Electric are open across the country. With an affordable price tag of Rs. 5.99 lakh, along with reduced running costs, the new e-tractor sure seems like an extremely practical option, one that is better for the environment as well.