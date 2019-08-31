India’s First Customised 2019 Honda Civic Looks Spectacular

The modifications involved in this Honda Civic cost Rs. 3.6 lakh and for that, a whole lot of changes have been made

Honda Cars India introduced the tenth generation Civic in March 2019 following its domestic debut at the 2018 Auto Expo more than a year ago. The executive sedan took more than six years of hiatus due to the lack of diesel engine before returning to India, as the ninth generation was totally skipped.

Despite its absence, the popularity of the Civic did not fade away one bit as it got back into the domestic market with a bang. The 2019 Civic garnered more than 2,200 unit sales in its first month and shocked the segment, as the massive numbers were not registered by a single brand in recent years.

Over the months, the Civic managed to maintain its stature as the best-selling D-segment sedan and lost out to Skoda Octavia only by a few units in July 2019. The overwhelming popularity of the Civic was down to its ability to get modified as it is considered as a sporty sedan with plenty of room for customisation.

The personalised Civic showed here has been done up by Autonation Custom and it is dubbed the “Hammer”. The most captivating of changes in the Civic is the exterior as the Hammer adorns Aver Dennison wrap that shifts colour at the expense of chrome touches and is a definitive head-turner wherever it plies on the road.

The overall stance is further accentuated by the 18-inch forged wheels and they get 245/80 section tyres. The GT wing rear spoiler begs for attention as it should be while the distinctive LED Daytime Running Lights grafted on to the lower bumper and the newly designed LED tail lamps add plenty of attraction to the modified Civic.

Additionally, Eibach lowering springs reduce the ride height and the Borla exhaust system with SS pipes will let you know that the Hammer is just there. Unfortunately, no pictures of the customised interior are available to see and the overall modification cost was said to be around Rs. 3.6 lakh.