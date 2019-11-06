India’s First BS6 Motorcycle ‘Hero Splendor iSmart’ Launching Tomorrow

Showcased earlier, The BS6 motorcycle will be digitally launched on various social media platforms tomorow to become India’s first bs6 compliant motorcycle

World’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp has sent out invites for the launch of India’s first BS6-compliant motorcycle, which is set to be hold on November 7. Surprisingly, the launch will be a digital affair and can be attended via Hero MotoCorp’s official Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

An animation of a bike is also included in the invitation, but no confirmation has been made by the Indian manufacturer so as to what model will the first to receive BS6 treatment.

It was reported earlier that Hero MotoCorp will not be attending the 2020 Auto Expo scheduled in February next year, and instead will be using the “finances” and “manpower” to make its two-wheelers BS6 ready as the deadline approaches.

“The domestic two-wheeler industry has been passing through a time of volatility, with market demand still continuing to be sluggish. Notwithstanding these challenges, Hero MotoCorp – and indeed the entire industry – is gearing up for the migration to the new emission norms ahead of the mandatory deadline of April 1, 2020. At a time such as this, it is prudent for us to prioritise our resources towards meeting business objectives for the benefit of our customers and other stakeholders”, a statement from Hero MotoCorp read.

It looks like the manufacturer has certainly directed its resources in the right direction, and has produced a BS6-compliant motorcycle way ahead of the April 1, 2020 deadline. Currently, Hero’s lineup includes 14 motorcycles and 6 scooters, all of which are BS4-compliant.

Hero also showcased its Xtreme 1.R concept today, at the ongoing 2019 Milan Motorcycle Show (EICMA). The bike uses a 160cc single-cylinder engine, and a production model based on the same could make its way to the Indian market as well. The bike weighs less than 140 kg, and gets LED headlamps and tail lamps.

Apart from the Xtreme 1.R, Hero has also unveiled the Euro 5-compliant versions of the Hunk 200S (sold as Xtreme 200S in India), and the Glamour 125 for the European markets at the event.