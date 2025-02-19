India’s Best-Selling EV MG Windsor Achieves 15,000 Production Milestone

Quickly established itself as India’s top-selling EV, MG Windsor holds the number one spot for four straight months between October 2024 and January 2025

MG Motor India has reached a major milestone as the Windsor surpasses 15,000 units in production. Quickly established itself as India’s top-selling EV, it holds the number one spot for four straight months between October 2024 and January 2025. Despite the increasing demand, MG is currently making modifications at its Halol facility to support upcoming product expansions.

While this upgrade will help scale up production in the long run, a temporary slowdown is expected in February which may slightly impact wholesales during this period according to the brand. Even so, customer interest in the MG Windsor remains strong with the company receiving around 200 new bookings per day.

Looking ahead, JSW MG Motor India is set to introduce two new models under its new retail chain ‘MG Select’. The MG Cyberster and MG M9 will be the first offerings under this initiative and they will be launched in the first half of this calendar year. Both models made their debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 last month.

Launched just over five months ago, the electric CUV is built on the Wuling Cloud EV’s platform. Customers seeking flexible payment solutions can opt for the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model while those preferring complete ownership, including the battery, will have to pay Rs. 14 lakh (ex-showroom) after a recent price revision that increased costs by Rs. 50,000 across the lineup.

The mid-level Exclusive variant is priced at Rs. 15 lakh while the top-spec Essence comes in at Rs. 16 lakh (ex-showroom). Powering the MG Windsor EV is a single electric motor that generates 134 hp and 200 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 38 kWh battery pack which delivers a claimed driving range of 332 km on a full charge.

Commenting on the new announcement, Biju Balendran, Deputy Managing Director, JSW MG Motor India said, “We are delighted with the response that the MG Windsor has been receiving and are grateful to our customers who have helped us cross the 15,000-unit production milestone. The CUV has been widely accepted by car buyers for its overall pricing and packaging, and for offering a luxurious business-class experience to customers. Smart initiatives such as BaaS, the buyback program, and a lifetime warranty, have all boosted consumer confidence in EVs. As we diversify our portfolio, we remain committed to bringing quality products to our customers at a faster rate.”