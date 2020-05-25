Indian Motorcycles Offering Discounts Of Up To Rs 6.7 Lakh

The discount is valid on select BS4-compliant motorcycles manufactured in 2019 that are registered by the company in Haryana and under the company’s own name

Indian Motorcycle Manufacturing Company is currently offering discounts of up to Rs 6.7 lakh on its select BS4 models that were manufactured in 2019 and were registered before the BS6 emission norms came into effect on April 1, 2020. All the motorcycles being offered with discounts are registered in the state of Haryana, and once booked, will be shipped to the dealerships where the bookings have been made.

Indian dealerships across the country are accepting bookings for these motorcycles for a token amount of Rs 1 lakh. A total of six motorcycles are being offered with a discount, which includes the 2018 Scout Bobber, 2018 Chief Dark Horse, 2019 FTR1200S, 2019 FTR1200S RR and 2020 Scout.

The 2020 Scout finished in Gloss Black colour is being offered at an on-road price of Rs 14.8 lakh, which is Rs. 3.57 lakh less than its actual on-road price. The FTR1200S is offered with a discount worth Rs 3.85 lakh, which brings its on-road price down to Rs 16.30 lakh. On the other hand, the FTR1200S Race Replica comes with a Rs 4.23 lakh discount and is now being offered at Rs 18.45 lakh (on-road, Delhi).

The 2018 Scout Bobber gets a discount amounting to Rs 4.30 lakh, which brings its price down from Rs 15.73 lakh to Rs 11.44 lakh (both prices, on-road Delhi). However, the highest discount is currently being offered with the 2018 Chief Dark Horse, which was earlier priced at Rs 23.67 lakh, but is now being offered at 16.96 lakh i.e. with a discount worth Rs 6.70 lakh.

Hence, if you were planning to buy an Indian motorcycle, now seems like the best time to do so. However, there is always a possibility of few dealerships offering different discounts. Also, do note that while all the motorcycles mentioned above will be sold with zero km on their odometers, the new buyers will become the second owners. Since the motorcycles are registered with the Faridabad RTO, they will be sold with HR-51 registration numbers.