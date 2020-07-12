Indian Engineer Wins A Lamborghini Urus In Lucky Draw [Video]

How would you react if you’re waiting for emails regarding job vacancy, but get a Lamborghini instead?

Owning a Lamborghini is a dream for many, but not everyone can make it come true. However, sometimes lady luck showers her blessings when you least expect. Shibu Paul, a Kerela based sound engineer, has recently won a Lamborghini Urus in a lucky draw!

Paul had moved to the UK a year ago after marrying Linnet Joseph, who is working as a nurse at Nottingham City Hospital. Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Paul was unable to secure a job. He had emailed many companies searching for a vacancy. On 7th July 2020, while he was busy with his emails, there was a knock on his door.

Paul went to answer the door and was dumbstruck when he discovered a Lamborghini Urus waiting in his driveway, courtesy BOTB (Best Of The Best). At first, Paul believed it to be a practical joke. Then the BOTB team asked him to open the boot of the car. Inside was a cash prize worth £20,000 and a bottle of Champagne.

Sitting behind the wheel of the Urus, Paul exclaimed “I’m the king!”, after which he alighted and hugged his wife. She had been back from a nightshift and was sleeping until before the car arrived at their door. In an interview with Nottinghamshire Live, a UK based News Outlet, Shibu said, “I never expected this. For the last year, we were in Cambridge and then moved here. Because of the coronavirus, it has been difficult to get a job.”

The couple said they haven’t made any plans yet about what to do with the Lambo or the prize money. They do believe that the money will help them secure their future a little. “We have just moved from Cambridge,” said Linnet, “He is still searching for jobs and for the last two months he was really sad that I was going to work and he could not help me out.”

The value of the Lamborghini Urus in England is £164,000, roughly equivalent to Rs. 1.56 crore. However, due to the taxes on luxury cars in India, a Lamborghini Urus costs around Rs. 3.1 crore, ex-showroom, pan India. It is powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engine, capable of generating a maximum power of 650 PS and a peak torque of 850 Nm. It comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.