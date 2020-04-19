The popular sub-four-metre SUV segment will likely have six new launches towards the end of this year and thus taking the total competitors to twelve

While the automotive industry is on a grim mode, the economy is expected to pick up towards the end of this calendar year. Carmakers will bank on the festive season period when the purchasing sentiments will be largely positive among customers to garner a sizeable chunk of the volumes. Thus, many new launches are expected during the auspicious period including the ones inexplicably postponed this month.

The sub-four-metre SUV segment will be the biggest gainer as four new launches could be on the cards like Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Renault HBC and Toyota’s rebadged Vitara Brezza along with Tata HBX and Maruti Jimny SUV. The subcompact SUV space really got going when the Vitara Brezza entered the fray in early 2016 following the Ford EcoSport showing signs of the segment’s initial potential.

As Vitara Brezza began posting more than 10,000 unit sales on average every month, more manufacturers began focussing on the grabbing a big pie. Mahindra in particular had notable trials and tribulations with the sub-four-metre segment before the XUV300, based on SsangYong Tivoli’s X100 platform, started posting decent numbers since its debut in February 2019.

Part of the Turnaround strategy, Tata’s Nexon made an immediate impact since going on sale in late 2017 with aggressive price range and high safety standards. The Venue arrived last year with connected features and wide engine options to knock Vitara Brezza off its perch. The TUV300 and Honda WR-V are other five-seaters present in the sub-4m SUV class.

S.no Sub 4M SUV In India By 2020 End 1. Ford Ecosport 2. Maruti Vitara Brezza 3. Tata Nexon 4. Mahindra XUV300 5. Hyundai Venue 6. Mahindra TUV300 7. Toyota Vitara Brezza (Coming in 2020) 8. Tata HBX Micro-SUV (Coming in 2020) 9. Kia Sonet (Coming in 2020) 10. Maruti Jimny (Coming in 2020) 11. Nissan Magnite (Coming in 2020) 12. Renault HBC (Coming in 2020)

Of the newcomers, the Nissan Magnite will be based on the CMF-A+ platform that underpins a host of Renault models. It will have plenty in common with the forthcoming Renault HBC as well and they will be powered by a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing around 95 horsepower with manual and AMT transmission choices.

Expect both of them to be affordably priced while not trading off on premium bits and equipment. Kia Motors’ next big volume push will be with the Sonet showcased in its concept form at the 2020 Auto Expo. It will have plenty in common with the Hyundai Venue including the powertrains.

The rebadged Vitara Brezza for Toyota will be based on the facelifted model with BSVI 1.5-litre SHVS petrol engine and its launch is expected around the festive season as well.