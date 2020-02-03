Volkswagen Taigun sits on the MQB A0 IN architecture which is heavily localised for specific use in the Indian market

Volkswagen and Skoda expect the Indian market to grow to six million by 2035 and the India 2.0 project with a billion euros (Rs. 7,900 crore) investment is at the forefront of the brand’s sales aspirations. VW Group has delivered more than 52,000 cars in India in 2019 and is aiming to achieve newer heights under the new strategy.

Volkswagen and Skoda together are focussing on reaching 5 per cent joint market share in the country in the coming years. On a global scale, VW is planning to introduce 30 electrified vehicles between now and 2022 and its zero-emission expertise will gradually make its way into our domestic market as well in the future.

For Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd headquartered in Pune and the entirety of the VW Group, Porsche and Audi will spearhead the electric vehicle culture with a top-down approach. The first product for Volkswagen from the India 2.0 project will be a mid-size SUV and it has been previewed today at the first-ever VW Group Night in India surprisingly in its production-ready avatar.

Dubbed the Volkswagen Taigun, the road-going five-seater has plenty in common with the Skoda Vision IN concept based production SUV. As the Skoda SUV will look a lot similar like the Kamiq, VW’s resembles the T-Cross in more ways than one. Both shares the MQB A0 IN platform said to be specially made for India and it results in high localisation of more than 90 per cent.

The modular architecture will give rise to new products of different body shapes in the future and more crucially it will lead to competitively positioning the products against rivals – something VW and Skoda struggled with its existing range of vehicles.



The Taigun has a striking exterior with a youthful looking front fascia having sharper design cues all around. It comes with a set of sleek headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lights, aggressive front bumper with chromed fog lamp surrounds, dual-spoke 17-inch alloy wheels, sporty character lines, C-shaped tail lamps covering the entire width, blackened roof and roof rails, skid plates up front and rear, glossy black garnish around the tail lamps and so on.