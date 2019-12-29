India-spec Toyota Vellfire MPV Detailed In A New Video

Toyota Vellfire is likely to cost more than INR 80 lakh (ex-showroom), which will make it the most expensive model in Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s lineup

After a lot of wait, the Toyota Vellfire is finally close to its market launch in India. The luxury MPV will be introduced in the market in February next year. A new video has detailed the India-spec version in all its glory.

The Toyota Vellfire will become yet another premium MPV to launch in the market. This a clear indication of the rising preference for MPVs amongst the local car buying lot. We had the Mercedes V Class Elite launching in November and will even have the Kia Carnival launch here as soon as next month.

The Toyota Vellfire has been seen in India on numerous occasions and the several sightings have already given us a good idea about what one can expect from it. The new model will be brought to us via CBU route and its local launch has been made possible only due to the recent relaxation in the homologation laws.

In India, the Toyota Vellfire will be sold only in the Executive Lounge trim. It will come kitted out with features like electric tailgate, electric sliding doors, dual sunroof setup, three-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting and individual tray tables. The middle row passengers will benefit from individual seats that will get power adjustments, reclining feature and cooling feature.

Powering the Toyota Vellfire is a 2.5-litre petrol motor that works in tandem with an electric motor The hybrid system outputs a maximum power of 197 PS. The Vellfire shares the full-hybrid system with the Lexus NX 300h.

In addition to launching the Toyota Vellfire MPV in India, the company will be even seeing upgrading much of its current lineup to comply with the BS6 emission standards. While the Etios range will be discontinued, all other models, including the Yaris, Innova Crysta, Camry and Fortuner, will receive BS6-compliant motors.