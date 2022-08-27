India-Spec Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 – 5 Things You Should Know

The new Land Cruiser LC300 will soon be announced in India and will come with a 3.3L V6 diesel engine

The new Land Cruiser LC300 is expected to make its Indian debut soon and will be positioned above the Toyota Prado. While the Japanese carmaker is yet to share more details about the price and variants of this luxury SUV, here are all the top 5 things you should know about the new India-spec Toyota Land Cruiser LC300.

Powertrain

The new LC300 will be powered by a 3.3L V6 turbo diesel engine that boasts a peak power and torque output of 304 bhp and 700 Nm respectively. This engine will come mated to a ten-speed automatic gearbox as standard and boasts strong performance and impressive long-term reliability.

Dimensions

As per the leaked Toyota Land Cruiser LC 300 brochure images, the SUV will be 4985 mm long, 1980 mm wide, and 194 mm tall. Furthermore, the wheelbase is measured at 2850 mm while the ground clearance is rated at 230 mm. The SUV is underpinned by a GA-F platform that is based on TNGA platform and boasts a tough ladder-frame construction.

Design

The new Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 will feature characteristic design elements like a large chrome front grille and prominent headlamps that feature a new design and vents beneath it. It also retains squared wheel arches that complement the SUV’s old-school yet sophisticated looks. The rear too gets similar taillights and a fresh tailgate design. The LC300 will be offered in five colour options – Precious White Pearl, Super White, Dark Red Mica Metallic, Attitude Black, and Dark Blue Mica.

5-Seater Cabin

Unlike the global markets, the buyer in the Indian market will only get a 5-seater cabin and will miss out on a 7-seat layout option. The cabin boasts a long list of features like a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system that comes with a 14-speaker JBL audio system. Needless to say, the build quality and fit-finish levels will be great and at par with the segment standards.

Bookings Open

The bookings for the Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 already commenced in the Indian market for Rs 10 lakh. The price of this luxury SUV is expected to start from somewhere Rs 2 crore (ex-showroom) and will be offered with a maximum warranty of 3 years/1,00,000 km.