Toyota Hilux is powered by a 2.8-litre turbodiesel mill producing 204 PS maximum power and 500 Nm of peak torque in its AT trim

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has today announced the debut of the India-spec Hilux pickup truck in the domestic market. The Hilux nameplate has been available in the international markets since 1968 and is currently in its eighth generation. It is based on the same IMV2 architecture as the Fortuner full-size SUV and Innova Crysta MPV.

The Hilux is retailed in more than 180 countries across the globe and its sales crossed 20 million units back in 2020. For India, the Hilux comes with a double-cab configuration and it rivals the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross in the lifestyle pickup truck space as a more premium package. The five-seater is also a capable off-roader and could ignite the spark in the segment that has not really caught on amongst customers.

It measures 5,325 mm long, 1,855 mm wide and stands 1,815 mm tall with a wheelbase length of 3,085 mm. It has a turning radius of 6.4 metres with a 29-degree approach angle and 26-degree departure angle. As for the cargo deck, it has a length of 1,500 mm, a width of 1,500 mm and has 440 mm height with a rear gate length of 510 mm and the payload capacity stands at 435 kg.

As for the performance, the Toyota Hilux uses the same 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbocharged GD series diesel engine found in the Fortuner. It produces a maximum power output of 204 PS and 420 Nm when paired with a six-speed manual transmission and 500 Nm when linked with a six-speed torque converter automatic unit sending power to all four wheels.

The five colour schemes on offer are Super White, Grey Metallic, Emotional Red, White Pearl Crystal and Silver Metallic and Grey. The Super White and Grey Metallic are only sold with the manual trim while the other three shades can be had in both MT and AT variants. The Toyota Hilux comes with assistive features like active traction control and auto limited-slip differential.

Toyota Hilux Dimensions Measurements Length 5,325 mm Width 1,855 mm Height 1,815 mm Wheelbase 3,085 mm Turning Radius 6.4 metres Cargo Payload Capacity 435 kg

Toyota Hilux Specs Engine 2.8L turbocharged four-pot diesel Power 204 PS Torque 420 Nm in MT, 500 Nm in AT Transmission Six-Speed MT/Six-Speed AT

It also comprises electrochromic IRVM, front and rear parking sensors with MID indication, seven airbags, tyre angle monitor, electronic rear differential lock, high rigidity heavy-duty frame structure with large 160 mm cross-section members, leather seat upholstery, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

The interior of the Toyota Hilux pickup truck features a cabin wrapped in soft upholstery and metallic accents, dual-zone automatic climate control, semi-digital instrument cluster, multifunctional steering wheel with mounted controls, cruise control, etc. The exterior has a prominent front fascia with a piano-black trapezoidal grille with chrome surround.

Elsewhere, you could also find a set of newly designed 18-inch alloy wheels, bold LED headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lights and integrated LED turn signals, wide central air intake, sporty fog lamp housings, etc. The rear has vertical tail lamps and a conventional deck opener. The Hilux comes with a water wading capacity of 700 mm and it will attract customers wanting to have a practical pickup with good 4×4 capabilities.