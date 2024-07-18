India-Spec Nissan X-Trail 7-Seater SUV (Fortuner Rival) Debuts

The Nissan X-Trail will be available only with a 1.5L turbo petrol engine, paired with a CVT gearbox

Nissan Motor India has unveiled the fourth generation X-Trail in the domestic market and it will go on sale soon. As expected, it will be introduced as a full import and thus will only be offered in limited quantity. The Japanese auto major currently sells only the Magnite compact SUV in India and the X-Trail will help add to the lineup.

The launch of the new X-Trail will be followed by the debut of the facelifted Magnite, expectedly before the end of this year. The India-spec Nissan X-Trail is similar to the global model in plenty of ways and it will be made available only as a seven-seater. It is underpinned by the CMF-C architecture, shared with models like Mitsubishi Outlander.

The latest X-Trail made its global debut in 2021 and it measures 4,680 mm long, 1,840 mm wide and stands 1,725 mm tall with a wheelbase length of 2,705 mm. It boasts a ground clearance of 210 mm and has a turning radius of 5.5 metres. A total of three paint schemes are on offer namely Solid White, Champagne Silver and Diamond Black.

The equipment list comprises an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument console, wireless charger, keyless entry, push button start, multiple drive modes, EPB with auto hold, cruise control, dual-pane sunroof, a 360-degree camera system, paddle shifters, 50:50 split folding and reclining third row, seven airbags, etc.

As for safety, anti-lock brakes with EBD, traction control, limited slip differential, front parking sensors, hill start assist and automatic wipers will be offered. Expect the price range to hover around Rs. 40 lakh (ex-showroom) as it will be a CBU model and it will compete with Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian, MG Gloster and Skoda Kodiaq.

The exterior features the modern version of the signature V-motion front grille, a set of diamond cut alloy wheels, wraparound LED tail lamps, sleek headlamps and DRLs, etc. As for the performance, a 1.5L three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine will be the only choice and it produces 163 hp and 300 Nm. It will be paired with a CVT automatic transmission.