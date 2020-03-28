India-Spec Maruti Suzuki Jimny Will Be More Spacious Than Global Model

Expect the Maruti Suzuki Jimny to have bigger proportions and longer wheelbase to appeal for family-based customers

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has long been expected to introduce the Jimny in the domestic market as a spiritual successor to the Gypsy. The latest generation Jimny sold abroad marks the biggest change the mini off-roader has received over the last two decades. While its basic essence of being an affordable 4×4 is kept intact, Suzuki made changes to address the ever-changing customer requirements.

The demand for the Jimny skyrocketed in both Europe and Japan and at the 2020 Auto Expo, Maruti Suzuki increased our anticipation by debuting the Sierra version of the fourth-generation Jimny. We told you the exclusive news about the Jimny entering production locally at the Gurgaon facility for the export markets before making its way into India.

There is no secret that the Jimny will be tailor-made for the Indian customers with increased spaciousness and a five-door body. We do expect it to retain the authentic upright styling of the off-roader sold elsewhere and in that way the iconic design will evoke newer sentiments. It makes sense considering the three-door version would be deemed too expensive on a budget-conscious market like India.

Unlike the recent crop of Maruti Suzuki models that are based on the fifth-generation lightweight Heartect platform, the India-spec Jimny with bigger dimensions will be constructed on a ladder-frame chassis. In global markets, the Jimny is retailed with a 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 102 PS and a peak torque of 130 Nm. It is paired with a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque-converter automatic.

In Japan, the Jimny exclusively uses a smaller three-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine. In all probabilities, the 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B SHVS petrol engine that already does duties in a variety of models including Ertiga, Ciaz and the recently launched vitara Brezza, will be employed. It develops 104.7 PS and 138 Nm of torque.

The four-wheel-drive system with low range transfer case will be biggest highlight of the India-spec Jimny as it will position it in a niche space compared to other compact SUV. It could be pitched against the next-gen Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha along with a Jeep SUV arriving in the near future.