India-Spec Citroen C3 Compact SUV To Be Unveiled Next Month

The India-specific Citroen C3 compact SUV will be revealed next month and it will be underpinned by the heavily localised CMP platform

Group PSA’s Citroen is gearing up to introduce its second product for the Indian market as an all-new compact SUV will debut sometime next month. The launch timeline of the Citroen C3 has been subjected to plenty of speculations and they only got intensified since its global premiere last year. Unlike the C5 Aircross, the C3 will target higher volume sales.

It will be positioned in a highly competitive segment rivalling the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, and others in the compact segment (micro SUVs and compact hatchbacks). It is underpinned by the heavily localised CMP modular architecture that will act as a base for a number of upcoming vehicles within the group.

With more than 90 per cent local sourcing, we can expect the Citroen C3 to be positioned aggressively in the domestic market and perhaps undercut some of its rivals as well. The five-seater is also one of the three models under the brand’s C-Cubed programme as it is specifically developed for emerging markets like India and the production facility in Tamil Nadu could act as a hub for exports as well.

In all fairness, the Citroen C3 cannot be claimed as an out-and-out compact SUV and it gives cross-hatch vibes when viewed from the sides. It boasts the signature Citroen design elements like the split headlamp cluster, dual slat chrome front grille, contrast accents, dual-tone roofline, thick black cladding all around, wraparound tail lamps, etc.

It will be available in a total of ten colour schemes including dual-tone shades. The interior gets the unique dimple panel covering the width of the dashboard, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls, an all-digital instrument console and so on.

As for the performance, a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine will be utilised and it could be offered in its naturally-aspirated guise too. It will be paired with a five-speed manual transmission as standard while a seven-speed DCT will be an option.