India-Spec Bajaj-Triumph 350cc Bike (RE Rival) Spied For The First Time

Bajaj-Triumph 350cc bike is expected to make its global debut later this year before going on sale in global markets as well as India

The partnership between Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycle will give rise to a roadster and a scrambler, judging by the spy images that have emerged on foreign soil. In India, the scrambler has already been caught testing in its near-production guise and now the roadster’s test mule has come up, courtesy of the spy shots posted by Bikedekho.

Just as the roadster, the scrambler also looks almost production ready indicating that the duo could make their global debut together. While no official confirmation has been made yet, the motorcycles could be unveiled at the 2023 EICMA show in Milan, Italy in early November before going on sale in international as well as domestic markets.

The rumours surrounding their engine cubic capacity have varied as some reports say a 250 cc and a 400 cc powertrain are under development. Nevertheless, they will be pitched against entry-level middleweight motorcycles from Royal Enfield. The success of Royal Enfield in the 350-650 cc segment over the last few years globally should instigate Bajaj-Triumph’s alliance.

The Bajaj-Triumph roadster can be seen wearing a saree guard and a crash guard similar to the 390 Duke. The round-shaped LED headlamp also looks slightly different compared to the global model. Elsewhere you could find, a slim fuel tank, a single-piece seat, a single-piece grab rail, a horizontal LED tail lamp, an upswept exhaust and circular mirrors.

The instrument console also seems to be a semi-digital unit as opposed to the full-digital cluster found in the prototype spied in the UK. The roadster is suspended on upside-down front forks and a monoshock rear suspension while the braking duties will be handled by front and rear disc brakes with a dual-channel ABS system as standard.

As for the performance, a liquid-cooled fuel-injected single-cylinder DOHC engine developing around 40 PS can be expected. It will be paired with a six-speed transmission, assisted by a slipper and assist clutch. The roadster could have a starting price of around Rs. 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will be rolled out of Bajaj’s production facility in Chakan.