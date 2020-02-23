India-Spec 2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift Detailed Pics Out

The 2020 Hyundai Solaris for Russia has just been revealed and it previews the 2020 Hyundai Verna that will launch in India in some months from now

The India-bound 2020 Hyundai Verna facelift has just been revealed officially in Russia, where the three-box is sold under the Solaris moniker. As can be viewed in the latest set of images, the updated sedan comes with a range of updates for the exterior as well as the interior.

It may be noted here that the Russian car differs from the Chinese version, which looks flashier and a tad unsuitable for Indian tastes. On the outside, the updated Verna looks sportier due to a new bumper, a wider grille with a honeycomb pattern and redesigned headlamps that carry LED fixtures.

The bumper holds edgier fog lamp housings. The side profile remains more or less unchanged, with the only difference arising out of the new design for the alloy wheels. The rear-end looks fresher due to the updated taillamps and a new bumper that carries a diffuser.

The interior also comes with some changes. The dashboard, for example, carries a new 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit that has a floating-type design, while the central aircon vents are also new and come with adjusters that have silver trim.

However, unlike the China-spec model, the Solaris misses out on a digital instrument cluster. New features for the updated model include a remote engine start feature that can be used to warm up the engine in cold weather. The car also gains electrically-adjustable front seats. In Russia, the new model is on sale in four trims – Active, Active Plus, Comfort and Elegance.

Safety features on the 2020 Hyundai Solaris include dual front airbags, electronic stabilization system (ESC) and traction control (TCS), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and an emergency call device. The features suite on the Indian model will be slightly different and we can expect the availability of the BlueLink safety suite.

The Russia-spec 2020 Hyundai Verna is available with two petrol engine options. The smaller of these is a 1.4-litre unit that outputs 99.66 PS and 132.4 Nm, while the bigger option is that of a 1.6-litre unit that offers 123 PS and 150.7 Nm. Transmission options include 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic units.