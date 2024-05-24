India-Made Range Rover Series Launched, Rs. 56 Lakh Price Drop

The locally produced Range Rover is now available in 3.0 L Petrol Autobiography LWB trim at Rs. 2.60 crore – drop of Rs. 56 lakh compared to CBU

Range Rover House, a modern luxury experience, has made its debut in India, in the coastal town of Alibaug where the first Range Rover and Range Rover Sport vehicles produced in India have been showcased. In 2011, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) entered into a contract manufacturing agreement to set up a production line for JLR vehicles at Tata Motors’ plant in Pune.

The Freelander was the first car to be built locally under this arrangement. Since then, the Pune facility has consistently produced vehicles that meet global standards. Now, the flagship Range Rover and Range Rover Sport have joined the roster of vehicles manufactured locally in India. Due to the local assembly, their prices have come down drastically.

The locally produced Range Rover is now available in 3.0 L Petrol Autobiography LWB (Rs. 2.60 crore with a drop of Rs. 56 lakh compared to CBU) trim with a maximum power output of 393 hp and torque of 550 Nm and 3.0 L Diesel HSE delivering 346 hp and torque of 700 Nm. The customer deliveries have commenced today. The Range Rover 3.0L diesel HSE LWB now costs Rs. 2.36 crore as it sees a massive price drop of Rs. 44 lakh (ex-showroom prices, India).

Some of the key highlights of the 2024 Range Rover, which is based on the MLA-Flex body architecture, are a 1,600 W Meridian Signature audio unit, third-gen Active Noise Cancellation system, Cabin Air Purification Pro that combines dual-nanoe X technology for allergen reduction and pathogen removal, all-wheel steering, best-in-class wading depth of 900 mm, electrically operated rear axle, air springs volumes with twin-valve dampers and a 13.1-inch Pivi Pro curved infotainment screen.

The Range Rover Sport 3.0L diesel Dynamic SE carrying a sticker tag of Rs. 1.40 crore is less expensive by Rs. 29 lakh (ex-showroom prices, India). The locally-made Range Rover Sport 3.0 L Petrol Dynamic SE makes 393 hp and torque of 550 Nm and 3.0 L Diesel Dynamic SE churns out 346 hp and torque of 700 Nm. Its deliveries will begin on August 16, 2024. The Range Rover Sport 3.0 L Petrol Dynamic SE is also priced at Rs. 1.40 crore (ex-showroom, pan India).

The Range Rover series in India also includes the Range Rover Velar with a starting price of Rs. 87.90 lakh) and the Range Rover Evoque starting at Rs. 67.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India).