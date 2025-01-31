India-Made Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door Launched In Japan

The made-in-India Jimny 5-door SUV has debuted in Japan, marking a new milestone for Maruti Suzuki as an export hub for the off-road SUV

The Jimny 5-door SUV, manufactured in India, has made its debut in Japan, marking a new milestone for Maruti Suzuki. Originally unveiled at Auto Expo 202, the model has become the company’s second-largest export in the current financial year. It underlines India’s growing role as a global automotive hub with the Jimny 5-door now being available across 100 countries including Mexico, Australia and South Africa.

Its arrival in Japan – Suzuki’s home market – signals confidence in India’s production capabilities and strengthens Maruti Suzuki’s export footprint. Exclusively produced at Maruti Suzuki’s Gurugram facility in Haryana, the Jimny 5-door boasts a rugged off-road stance with a modern design. The model’s introduction in Japan follows the export of the Fronx SUV earlier in August 2024.

With over 50 years of heritage, the Jimny brand has sold 3.5 million units worldwide. The 5-door variant aims to broaden its appeal, complementing the existing 3-door version already popular in Japan. The Jimny’s legacy as a durable 4WD vehicle has earned it a cult following. By expanding to a 5-door format, Maruti Suzuki targets families and adventure enthusiasts seeking practicality without compromising off-road capability.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Variants, Specs, Availability, Range Detailed

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO of Maruti Suzuki, highlighted the achievement as a testament to India’s manufacturing excellence. “The Jimny’s success in global markets reflects our commitment to ‘Make-in-India for the world,” he stated. Takeuchi also added that the model’s launch in Japan aligns with Suzuki’s strategy to leverage India’s cost efficiency and production scalability.

Maruti Suzuki’s export dominance continues to grow with over 3,23,000 vehicles shipped globally in the last calendar year. Capturing 43.5 per cent of India’s passenger vehicle exports, the company has strengthened ties with markets in Africa, Latin America and Asia. The Fronx’s warm reception in Japan further validates its export strategy.

Also Read: 6 New Electric & Hybrid SUVs From Maruti Suzuki & Toyota In 2025

The Jimny 5-door also known as Jimny Nomad in Japan drives power from a 1.5L four-cylinder petrol engine, paired with either a five-speed MT or a four-speed AT.