India-Made Hyundai Exter Now Exported To South Africa

The first batch of 996 units of the Hyundai Exter has been exported to South Africa; eighth model exported from India to SA

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has officially expanded its export portfolio by including the Exter in its lineup. This model will now be available to buyers in South Africa, marking it as the eighth vehicle exported from India to the South African market. It must be noted that South Africa has consistently been a key export market for HMIL.

Many models produced at the Sriperumbudur facility near Chennai, Tamil Nadu are being shipped to the region. Notably, 2024 marks a significant milestone, celebrating 20 years of HMIL exporting vehicles to this African nation. Speaking on the expansion of its export range, Jae Wan Ryu, Function Head – Corporate Planning, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said,

“…‘Made in India, Made for the World’ is a testament to HMIL’s manufacturing prowess as it is evident that our products are not only loved by the Indian audience, but garner appreciation from customers the world over. I am confident that the Hyundai EXTER would be highly appreciated in South Africa, replicating its success story and tremendous popularity in India.”

HMIL has begun exporting the Exter by sending the first batch of 996 units to South Africa. The Exter becomes Hyundai’s eighth model available in the country joining the Grand i10 Nios, Aura, i20, i20 N Line, Venue, Venue N Line, and Alcazar in the brand’s South African lineup.

The Exter micro SUV, produced exclusively by Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), has quickly achieved a major milestone, surpassing 1 lakh sales in India within just a year of its launch. In 2024, the South Korean auto major expanded the Exter’s range by introducing Knight Edition and dual-cylinder technology based CNG variants.

The Hyundai Exter competes directly with the Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger and Citroen C3 locally. It derives power from a familiar 1.2L NA petrol engine, paired with a five-speed manual transmission or an AMT. Earlier this month, Hyundai introduced the S(O)+ MT and S+ AMT variants equipped with an electric sunroof. The former is priced at Rs. 7,86,300 while the latter costs Rs. 8,43,900 (ex-showroom).