India-Made 5-Door Jimny Receives 50,000 Bookings In Just 4 Days

India-made Jimny is currently the second most exported model for Maruti Suzuki this FY as it is shipped to over 100 countries including Japan

The exports of the five-door made-in-India Suzuki Jimny only commenced a few days ago and subsequently, the model was launched in Japan. Dubbed the Jimny Nomad, the off-road SUV was expected to see good initial reception due to the popularity of the iconic nameplate. However, the booking numbers have been way off the charts.

In an unprecedented manner, the Jimny Nomad has gained 50,000 bookings in just four days leading to the brand temporarily halting its reservations. Admitting that the order log has exceeded the volumes planned for Japan at least initially, the brand is working overtime to meet the demand and its customer deliveries will begin in early April 2025.

The five-door Jimny has already been well-received in international markets such as Australia, Mexico, and South Africa. The SUV is rolled out of Maruti Suzuki’s production facility in Haryana, India, and locally, it has been receiving only decent volumes since launch. Its high sales numbers mean that it is currently the second most shipped Maruti Suzuki model to foreign markets.

Maruti Suzuki maintained its strong export presence by shipping over 3.23 lakh vehicles worldwide in the last calendar year. Holding a 43.5 per cent share of India’s passenger vehicle exports, the company has expanded its reach across Africa, Latin America and Asia. The positive response to the Fronx in Japan further reinforces its export strategy.

In Japan, the Jimny Nomad is priced between 26,51,000 Yen and 27,50,000 Yen (approximately Rs. 14.86 lakh to Rs. 15.41 lakh). It is powered by a 1.5L four-cylinder petrol engine with a choice of a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic transmission with the Suzuki AllGrip 4WD system and a low-range transfer case offered as standard.

The K15B petrol mill produces a maximum power output of 109 bhp and 136 Nm of peak torque. The equipment list includes a touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity options, automatic climate control, circular LED headlamps, six airbags, a 360-degree camera system, a height-adjustable driver seat, and more.