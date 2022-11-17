India-Made 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Launched At Rs. 77.5 Lakh

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-pot petrol engine developing 272 hp and 400 Nm

Jeep India has today announced the launch of the 2022 Grand Cherokee in the domestic market for a starting price tag of Rs. 77.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It is currently being assembled at Jeep’s local production facility and previously it was brought into the country as a full import. It is worth noting that this is the first time Jeep locally assembles the Grand Cherokee outside of North America.

The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee competes against Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X5 and Land Rover Discovery and it derives power from a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-pot petrol engine, which is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 272 hp and 400 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is hooked with an eight-speed automatic transmission as standard, transferring power to both axles.

On the outside, the flagship five-seater premium SUV draws plenty of design cues from the Grand Wagoneer retailed in the international markets. It has upright proportions, tall pillars and an overall butch profile to lure in SUV-seeking aficionados. The front fascia comprises the vertically positioned seven grille slats and a pair of sharp LED headlights with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights.

The bumper has wide air inlets and horizontal fog lights. Other highlighting exterior features are a prominent shoulder line running through the doors to the rear, signature squared-off wheel arches, a sleek pair of LED taillights, a muscular rear bumper and tailgate, etc. The interior is packed with modern technologies pertaining to comfort, convenience and safety.

The equipment list boasts a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a wireless charging facility, a panoramic sunroof, leather seat upholstery, ventilated driver and front passenger seats, an electric tailgate, a dedicated 10.1-inch screen for the front passenger, use of premium quality surface materials and trims, etc.

In India, only a five-seater configuration is offered with the 2022 Grand Cherokee as the three-row L version is not available. It also comes with selectable terrain modes namely Auto, Sport, Mud/Sand and Snow and they can be chosen based on the traction conditions.