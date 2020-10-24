India-Bound Volvo XC40 Recharge Electric SUV Prices Out In The US

Volvo XC40 Recharge will be launched in India next year as the brand’s first EV and it has a claimed range of more than 400 km in the global markets

The prices of the XC40 Recharge have been released in the United States market as it carries an MSRP of $53,990 (Rs. 39.78 lakh) excluding federal tax credit of up to $7,500 (Rs. 55,000 approx) and in Canada, it costs CA$64,950 (Rs. 36.41 lakh). Scheduled to be available since later this year, the zero-emission SUV comes equipped with a dual electric motor setup, which enables a maximum power output of 402 horsepower and 659 Nm of peak torque.

It features a Lithium-ion battery pack of 78 kWh capacity while the DC 150 kW fast charger helps in replenishing in just 40 minutes. The Swedish carmaker definitely offers a long list of features with the XC40 Recharge and it comprises of Active Bending LED headlights, a 12.3-inch driver’s display, dual-zone climate control system, and reverse parking camera.

Other highlights are a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility along with over-the-air updates, USB-C ports, panoramic sunroof with powered sunshade, Run-off Road Protection technology, Blind Spot Monitoring with Steer Assist, Cross Traffic Alert with Autobrake, a set of 19-inch alloy wheels and so on.

Besides the regular price range, Volvo will charge an additional $645 for metallic paint jobs, $100 for lava carpet, $350 for heat pump, $800 for Harman Kardon audio and the 20-inch wheels also cost as much. Buyers can also choose Climate Package or Advanced Package. The former ($750) allows for heated rear seats, steering wheel and windshield wiper blades.

The Advanced Package adds 360-degree around view camera, adaptive cruise control, 12V outlet, headlight cleaning, wireless charging pad, etc with a price of $1,300. Volvo’s first electric vehicle for India will be the XC40 Recharge and compared to the regular crossover, the XC40 Recharge has a sealed front fascia, ‘Recharge’ badging, LED headlights and an apparent charging port.

It also gets black finished roof rails and pillars, new alloy wheels, blackened wing mirrors. The Volvo XC40 Recharge is claimed to accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just 4.9 seconds before reaching 180 kmph top speed. In the international markets, it has a driving range of more than 400 kilometers on a single charge and it will be interesting to see how much it is claimed capable of in India.