India-Bound Toyota Urban Cruiser EV Makes First Public Debut

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV will be available in two lithium-iron-phosphate battery pack options; will be rolled out of SMC’s plant in Gujarat

The Toyota Urban Cruiser has made its first public appearance at the 2025 Brussels Motor Show in Belgium. Pre-orders are now open in select international markets now with first deliveries scheduled for the coming months across Europe. The Urban Cruiser’s front design features a distinctive “hammerhead” styling with sleek headlight units inspired by last year’s Urban SUV concept.

The five-seater features strong rear quarters complemented by a wraparound light bar at the back. Its overall dimensions surpass the Euro-spec Yaris Cross and has a compact turning radius of 5.2 metres. Measuring 4,285 mm in length with a wheelbase of 2,700 mm, the Urban Cruiser EV also exceeds the e-Vitara in overall size.

The Urban Cruiser EV enhances practicality with a flexible, sliding rear seat arrangement. The cabin design emphasises comfort and visibility, featuring a low-set, horizontal instrument panel and an elevated seating position. Meanwhile, the ambient lighting system offers 12 colour settings for a personalised atmosphere. Toyota plans to introduce the Urban Cruiser EV in India in the second half of this year with production taking place at Suzuki’s Gujarat facility.

It is underpinned by the derivative of Toyota’s 27PL platform and has several commonalities with the e Vitara, which is set to be unveiled in India next week at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Toyota says the Urban Cruiser EV is designed such that the crossmembers in the floor are avoided, so there is more space for the battery without compromising interior room.

The midsize electric SUV will come with two lithium-iron-phosphate battery pack options. The first option, a 49 kWh battery, delivers 144 hp and is available exclusively in a front-wheel-drive configuration. The second option, a larger 61 kWh battery, will be offered in both front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive versions. In the FWD setup, the 61 kWh battery generates 174 hp while the AWD configuration boosts the power to 184 hp.

The AWD variant of the Urban Cruiser features an additional 48 kW electric motor on the rear axle. It also comes with Downhill Assist Control and dedicated Trail and Snow driving modes. As standard, the Urban Cruiser comes with a comprehensive suite of safety and driver assistance systems globally. Key features include pre-collision warning, adaptive cruise control, and lane departure alert with lane-keeping assist.

The equipment list will also comprise a 10.25-inch instrument console, a 10.1-inch touchscreen display, integrated into a single unit with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity; a 360-degree camera, automatic climate control, JBL audio system, power driver seat, a fixed sunroof and so on.