2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Gets TRD Sportivo Trim With Visual Changes

Toyota Fortuner TRD Sportivo gets a host of exterior updates with dark accents elevating the visual stance of the full-sized SUV

Just a while ago, Toyota introduced the Fortuner in standard and Legender trims with a thoroughly refreshed exterior and interior along with the addition of new features and technologies to stretch the lifespan of the existing generation model. Its reach will further be expanded in the near future across Asian markets and the facelift is expected to arrive in India early next year.

We showed you first pictures of the updated Toyota Fortuner spotted undisguised performing emission tests on public roads a few months ago. To carry the momentum forwards, Toyota has expanded the Fortuner facelift’s range with the inclusion of the TRD Sportivo variant in the Indonesian market. To differentiate itself from the regular model, the TRD gets a host of design updates.

The exterior of the Toyota Fortuner TRD Sportivo comprises of scmoked out LED headlights with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, redesigned front grille with dark inserts, a deep C-shaped housing for the LED fog lamps with horizontal LED lighting, new skid plates up front and rear, dark accented front and rear bumpers, and more aggressive 18-inch two-tone alloy wheels.

Other highlights include blackened ORVMs with turn signals, red strip on the grille, TRD badging, chrome black garnish, chromed window line, new body graphics, etc. The interior of the Toyota Fortuner TRD Sportivo remains identical to the standard model, besides the addition of a rear seat entertainment system. It comes with a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Elsewhere, you could also notice a revised 4.2-inch multi-info display, powered driver and co-passenger seat, anti-glare mirrors, wireless charger, activated kick door, seven airbags, ambient lighting, vehicle stability control, hill start assist, traction control, and so on. With no mechanical changes, the Toyota Fortuner TRD Sportivo uses the 2.4-litre four-cylinder diesel engine.

It is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 150 PS and 400 Nm in Indonesia. Upon the arrival of the facelift, the 2.8-litre four-cylinder diesel motor was updated to produce 204 PS and 500 Nm. The same powertrain will more likely be offered when the mid-life update debuts in India in 2021. It is paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.