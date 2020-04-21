India-Bound Suzuki Jimny SUV Turns 50 Years Old

While the fourth generation Suzuki Jimny is yet to make its way to the market, the popular brand of mini SUV has just completed 50 years since the arrival of first-gen model in 1970s

Suzuki Jimny, the popular mini-SUV was first launched in April 1970, which means the off-road-specialist has just completed 50 years of existence. Not only this, the Japanese carmaker has also sold a whopping 2.85 million copies across 194 cities it is sold in. While it’s not uncommon for a vehicle brand to remain in existence for such a long while, what’s commendable is that the SUV has managed to retain its original character all this while.

It must be noted that the current fourth-generation Suzuki Jimny is still based on a ladder-frame platform, while its suspension system has got all the more sophisticated all this while. However, what has remained constant all this while is the recirculating ball mechanism and the part-time four wheel drive system.

Visually, the first generation Suzuki Jimny looked a tad bit like the first generation Toyota Land Cruiser. Over the years, the Land Cruiser has evolved into a more premium offering that rubs shoulders with some really expensive cars like the Mercedes GLS-Class. On the other hand, the Jimny continues to be built using the same successful formal of simple design, rugged mechanicals and immense off-roading capabilities.

On the same time, the Jimny is now powered by the company’s new-age K-series 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine which is high on both power and fuel efficiency. The suspension was changed to a coil-spring unit with the third-generation model, while the vacuum locking hubs were changed to electronic four-wheel drive. While the design is more modern than ever, it stays true to that of the original SUV and offers a lot of retro charm.

India’s first association with the Suzuki Jimny happened in the 1980s, when Maruti Suzuki India Ltd launched the second-gen model in the form of the Maruti Gypsy. The Gypsy was basically a long-wheelbase version of the second-gen model. It received several updates in its career of over thirty years but as finally pulled off the shelves owing to the SUV’s inability to comply with the stringent safety and emission norms.

However, it’s being said that the latest generation Suzuki Jimny will be launched in India by next year. While the SUV made its local debut at the Auto Expo 2020, the India-bound model will be different from the model sold elsewhere. The Indian version will have a five-door layout and will be sold through the NEXA premium dealership. It will be even exported to several markets from India.