India-Bound Suzuki Jimny Rendered Without Spare Wheel On Boot

The Suzuki Jimny gets the same 1.5-litre petrol (105 PS/138 Nm) engine that is offered with 2020 Vitara Brezza, along with a few other Maruti Suzuki cars

Maruti Suzuki showcased the three-door Jimny Sierra at the 2020 Auto Expo earlier this year in order to gauge customer response for the SUV. However, if the Japanese carmaker would have to develop an exclusive 5-door version of the car to make it a feasible option for the Indian market.

In order to add two extra doors to the Jimny, the wheelbase of the car would have to be extended. We recently brought renderings of what the five-door version of the Jimny could look like, based on the Jimny Sierra. However, the latest renderings feature a slightly jacked up five-door Jimny, with both its front and rear visible. As compared to the three-door Jimny, the rendered car is aggressively styled.

The car features a completely redesigned from bumper, along with LED headlamps integrated with circular DRLs. Unlike the currently available Jimny, the turn indicators on the rendered car have been placed on the ORVMs. The most notable change is the absence of a spare wheel on the tailgate, as seen on the foreign-spec Jimny.

Apart from that, the rendered car also sports a few visual mods, including a hood scoop, a rear wing, and large monoblock alloy wheels, wrapped in low profile rubber. However, it is pretty certain that Maruti Suzuki will not be including these additions in the Indian-spec Jimny.

The Jimny Sierra is globally offered with Suzuki’s 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that puts out 105 PS of maximum power, along with 138 Nm of peak torque. This is the same engine that Maruti Suzuki offers with the Vitara Brezza, Ciaz, XL6, Ertiga, and soon will be introduced with the 2020 S-Cross as well.

Maruti Suzuki might as well rename the Jimny to ‘Gypsy’ for the Indian market, which will pay homage to the iconic off-roader that was discontinued from the country after serving for over three decades. Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the Jimny in India next year, and the car will go on to rival the likes of Force Gurkha, as well as the upcoming next-gen Mahindra Thar.