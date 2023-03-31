India-Bound Suzuki Burgman Street Electric Details Out

Suzuki to step into the electric two-wheeler space with the e-Burgman boasting a swappable battery setup; India launch likely in the coming years

The electric two-wheeler segment in India is growing at a rapid pace, more so in the case of scooters. While a number of startups are competing to get the top spot, some major two-wheeler manufacturers are yet to start their streak.

In line with this, Suzuki Motor Corporation is expected to launch its first electric scooter for the Indian market in the coming years. Christened the e-Burgman, the two-wheeler’s test mule has been spotted multiple times in India. Let’s have a quick look at the detailed specifications of the all-electric scooter from Suzuki.

1. Suzuki e-Burgman: Looks

Just by having a brief look at the electric scooter, you will realize that e-Burgman shares its body styling with its conventionally powered counterpart. The muscular and bulky front fascia houses the headlight right in the centre and is flanked by a pair of indicators at both ends. The maxi-scooter styling is retained, however, Suzuki has smartly added the contrast blue paint scheme to symbolize the e-Burgman’s EV identity.

2. Suzuki e-Burgman: Specs

The e-Burgman’s electric maximum power output is rated at 4KW i.e. 5.36 bhp and 18 Nm of peak torque. However, it is interesting to note that it will feature a swappable battery pack. The claimed range from the system stands at 44 kilometres, subject to the condition that it is ridden at a speed of 60 kmph.

These figures are based on the brand’s internal testing only. Talking about dimensions, the two-wheeler measures 1825 mm in length, 765 mm wide and 1140 mm tall. The kerb weight of e-Burgman is 147 kg, which is higher than its rivals.

Suzuki e-Burgman: India Launch Timeline

As the e-Burgman has been revealed in Japan, it is expected to hit Indian shores by the end of 2023. It is important to note that the electric two-wheeler is still in the testing phase and it’s too early to comment on its exact launch timeline. In India, the e-Burgman will rival the likes of TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and the upcoming Honda electric scooter.