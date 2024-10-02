India-Bound Skoda Elroq Compact e-SUV Debuts With 560 Km Range

Skoda Elroq is also the first model to adopt Skoda’s new Modern Solid design language; expected to launch in H2 2025 in India

The all-new Skoda Elroq is the Czech brand’s first all-electric model in the compact SUV category globally. At the same time, it is also the first model to adopt Skoda’s new Modern Solid design language and it boasts a range of over 560 km on a single charge. Its extensive standard equipment list includes a rearview camera, Crew Protect Assist, Side Assist, 13-inch infotainment and SmartLink amongst others.

The Skoda Elroq is the most affordable electric vehicle in its segment in the European market, with a starting price of around 33,000 euros (Rs. 30.66 lakh) before any state subsidies – putting it on par with the IC-engined Karoq. The SUV has been made available to configure from today and the range includes a limited First Edition, available on European markets from Q1 2025.

The Elroq is the latest addition to Skoda’s growing electric portfolio and is the electric alternative to the Karoq. The brand says it is perfectly equipped for both urban and suburban environments and outdoor adventures off the beaten track. The all-wheel drive version will become available in 2025.

The exterior of the Elroq is defined by clean lines and new glossy black ‘Tech-Deck Face’ replacing the typical Skoda grille. The new front is also characterised by a new front bumper with dark chrome inserts and redesigned headlamps. The Elroq is also the first model to feature the Skoda lettering on both the bonnet and steering wheel.

The Elroq boasts a low drag coefficient of just 0.26 enabling it to reach a top speed of 180 kmph. Available in three battery sizes, the power outputs start at 168 hp for the entry-level Elroq 50 model. The Elroq 85x features an additional motor on the front axle for all-wheel drive. The Elroq 85 can achieve a maximum range of more than 560 kilometres on the WLTP cycle.

Charging rates of up to 175 kW at DC fast-charging stations enable the 82 kWh battery of the Elroq 85x and the rear-wheel-drive Elroq 85 to recharge from 10 to 80 per cent in 28 minutes. The smaller batteries of the rear wheel drive Elroq 50 and Elroq 60 can be charged even more quickly, in 25 minutes or less.

The interior comes with the largest boot in its segment of 470 litres – expandable by up to 1,580 litres with the rear seats folded down. A 13-inch infotainment screen is offered as standard and the use of numerous innovative sustainable interior materials should also be highlighted. There is a storage net for the charging cable under the parcel shelf and a wide range of connectivity features, assistance systems and up to nine airbags are also present.

Bookings have commenced in select Europe markets starting today for the First Edition and other models starting at around 33,000 euros (Rs. 30.66 lakh). The First Edition gets distinct touches like a Light Band visually connecting the headlights, as well as a black-painted roof and A-pillars. The e-SUV is expected to launch in India in H2 2025.