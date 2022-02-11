India-Bound Next-Gen Hyundai Verna Spied Once Again

The next-generation Hyundai Verna/Accent will feature major exterior design changes, likely with significant changes to the interior styling as well

Hyundai Verna is set to undergo a generation change soon, and new spy pictures of its upcoming iteration have recently emerged online, being tested on foreign roads. The new-gen Verna is expected to sport major changes over the current-gen model, which was introduced in India in 2017 and then updated heavily in 2020.

The exterior design of Hyundai Verna, known as Hyundai Accent in international markets, will be heavily updated, with some inspiration from the new-gen Elantra. In these spy pictures, we can see that the headlamps are positioned low on the front bumper. This makes it feel like the sedan will get vertically-split headlights, although no high-mounted DRLs are visible here. The front grille is also placed low, and it is fairly wide as well.

At the sides, we see star-shaped alloy wheels, which look fairly sporty. The sedan gets a coupe-style sloping roofline, with a shark-fin antenna on the roof. The tail section is well masked, but it seems like the vehicle will have a ducktail spoiler. The LED taillights are also visible here, and it seems like there will be an LED strip running horizontally between the two taillamps.

The interior of the next-gen Hyundai Verna still remains a mystery. We expect some changes in the dashboard layout, and perhaps a few extra features over the current model. We’re not sure if the new model will be larger in dimensions than the current one, but if it is, the space inside the cabin would be more as well.

In the Indian market, Hyundai offers three engine options on the Verna – a 1.5L NA petrol (115 PS/144 Nm), a 1.0L turbo-petrol (120 PS/172 Nm), and a 1.5L turbo-diesel (115 PS/250 Nm). These will likely be carried over to the new-gen model. Hybrid or mild-hybrid options may also be available on the international version.

The next-gen Hyundai Verna will likely have its global debut around late 2022. The updated sedan will likely make its way to the Indian market in 2023, where its chief rivals will be Maruti Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, and Honda City, along with the upcoming Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus.