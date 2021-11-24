India-Bound Next-Gen Hyundai Verna Makes Spy Shot Debut

The new-generation Hyundai Verna is expected to be globally unveiled in 2022, and India launch will likely follow in 2023

South Korean car giant Hyundai is currently working on the next-generation Verna (known as Accent in international markets). The updated sedan was recently spotted in South Korea, wearing a heavy disguise to hide its exterior. In these spy pictures, it does seem like the new-gen version will have a completely new design and larger dimensions.

At the front, we can see the headlamps peeking through the holes in the disguise cover, and they seem to be positioned quite low. This hints at the headlamps being vertically split, similar to Hyundai SUVs like the Creta and Venue. However, this could just be a quirky shape for the lights; we’ll have to wait for more camouflage to shed before we can know for sure.

The outline of the front grille can be seen in a few of these shots, and it seems to be wide and imposing, similar to the new-gen Elantra. The alloy wheels have a star-shaped design, and the sedan gets a coupe-style sloping roofline. A tiny glimpse of the taillights can also be seen, and it looks like they’ll have an LED strip joining the two ends together.

The interior of the next-gen Hyundai Verna cannot be seen here, but we expect major changes there as well. The new model will likely be more premium than the current one, and could have a few additional features on offer as well. If the dimensions are indeed increased, the interior space would also be better on the new-gen version.

In the Indian market, the sedan is available with three engine options – a 1.5L NA petrol unit (115 PS/144 Nm), a 1.5L turbo-diesel unit (115 PS/250 Nm), a 1.0L turbo-petrol unit (120 PS/172 Nm). A mild-hybrid system could be offered here, at least on select variants. In the international markets, hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrain options will also likely be offered.

The next-gen Hyundai Verna is expected to be revealed globally next year, and will likely go on sale in the manufacturer’s home market of South Korea first. The new model will make its way to the Indian market later, perhaps around late 2022 or early 2023. Here, it will rival the likes of Honda City, Maruti Ciaz, and Skoda Slavia.