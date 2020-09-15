India-Bound Next-Gen Hyundai Tucson Unveiled With Captivating Design

2021 Hyundai Tucson gets a raft of exterior and interior changes and it will go on sale in South Korea this month before reaching other markets

Ever since Hyundai’s executives expressed the intentions to radically update the Tucson on the outside, the spy shots were highly anticipated on foreign soil and they did not disappoint. When the teaser images arrived, the South Korean auto major could be seen determined to stick with a revolutionary approach to design and the final product is nothing short of brilliance.

In recent years, Hyundai has been following a rather aggressive Sensuous Sportiness philosophy. While some models like the Sonata have been well received, other have raised eyebrows but design, as always, is down to personal preference. Hyundai has taken no prisoners this time as the fourth generation Tucson has nothing identical to the outgoing SUV on the outside.

Moreover, the 2021 Hyundai Tucson harbinger a range of future models as its design influence can definitely be seen elsewhere in the coming years. Up front, it comprises of a brand new grille section with “Parametric Hidden Lights” that only comes alive when the SUV is switched on. Otherwise a dark-themed geometric pattern exists to complement the wide front end with prominent blade-like inserts.

The LED Daytime Running Lights in an inclined pattern really lit up the design as it goes well with the sharp creases and more importantly the headlamps in a deep housing in an angular fashion. The front bumper sits lower down with a full-width splitter and air intake. The bonnet structure, bodily creases and the rear have also been redesigned with unique design traits.

It incorporates a new split LED tail lamp cluster with hidden alongside hidden rear wipers under the spoiler, a bold rear diffuser and bumper, squared wheel arches, edgy character lines connecting the side to the tail lamps, shark fin antenna, high mounted stop lamp, sharp body cladding and roof rails. It will be sold in White Cream, Phantom Black, Shimmering Silver, Nocturne Gray, Amazon Gray, Flame Red, and Intense Blue colour schemes.

The thoroughly overhauled interior comprises of a neatly laid out dashboard and centre console that do not look as aggressive as the exterior design details. A large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Hyundai’s BlueLink, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, an all-digital instrument cluster, less use of physical buttons, 64-colour ambient mood lighting, wireless charging provision, flat folding second row seats enabling 1,095 litres of space are other notable features.

It will be equipped with a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine developing 187 horsepower and 247 Nm of peak torque, paired with an eight-speed auto and a 1.6-litre turbo in hybrid and PHEV guises producing up to 227 horsepower and 350 Nm will be available in the US. The 2021 Hyundai Tucson will go on sale in Korea this month before reaching other global markets in H1 2021. Expect India launch to happen only in 2022 as the Tucson received a facelift only a few months ago.