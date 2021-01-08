India-Bound Next-Gen Honda HR-V Spied For The First Time

The third generation Honda HR-V is expected to launch in India later this year and it could be offered with a petrol/hybrid powertrain

Honda sold the first generation HR-V in the global markets between 1998 and 2006 and after a long hiatus of seven years, it was brought back into the business in 2013. The current-gen HR-V is seven years old and thus definitely getting obsolete against modern competitors. In response, the all-new Honda HR-V has been spotted testing for the first time in Europe.

The Japanese manufacturer will implement a number of exterior changes on the upcoming model and the test mule wore a heavy camouflage. The redesigned front fascia appears to have drawn design from the next generation Honda Civic, which was showcased in its concept form recently, and thus the styling elements may become more mature than in the existing model.

It appears to have a wider track courtesy of a new platform and the headlamps as well as grille have bee restyled. The evolved front bumper boasts of a new air intake and new LED fog lamps. The character lines, cuts and creases would take an evolutionary and matured approach and the larger greenhouse would make way for a roomier cabin and increased bootspace.



The prototypes also show the presence of an angular C-pillar and raked rear window while the rear has also been redesigned with new bumper, LED tail lamps and boot structure. Besides the coupe-like roofline, the ORVMs are door-mounted and the door handles remain similar to the existing model. New set of wheels in different sizes will be part of the optional package as well in the 2022 Honda HR-V.

Just as the redesigned exterior, the cabin will get latest technological updates and safety suite from Honda. The centre console, dashboard, steering wheel, seats, surface trims and instrument cluster are expected to be brand new as well. It will source engine options from the next generation Honda Civic and the Euro-spec version could be equipped with a petrol/hybrid motor.



The third generation Honda HR-V will likely make its global debut later this year and thus it will enter overseas markets in the early parts of next year. With Honda closing the Greater Noida plant, its domestic portfolio has shrunken due to the discontinuation of Civic and CR-V. The next-gen Honda HR-V is widely reported to launch in India and thus 2022 is a high possibility.

