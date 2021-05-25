India-Bound Next-Gen Ford Endeavour Spied Testing; Launch In 2022

Next-gen Ford Endeavour gets a front fascia inspired by the latest range of F-series pickup trucks; to get a brand new interior as well

The Ford Endeavour/Everest is due a big upgrade for 2022 and it has been spotted testing revealing a number of key details. The prototype wore a heavy camouflage when it was caught on camera in Melbourne but the design changes can be clearly seen. It has adopted a new front fascia taking styling inspiration from the latest F-series pickup trucks.

The more upright front end boasts C-shaped headlamps, wider air intake, a new bumper with fog lamps and a flatter bonnet structure. Elsewhere, you could also find raked windshield, black roof rails, black alloy wheels, restyled rear bumper, larger greenhouse, possible C-shaped LED tail lamps, high mounted stop lamp, roof-integrated spoiler, low profile tyres, tweaked tailgate and so on.

The 2022 Ford Endeavour will go on sale in Australia sometime early next year and is expected to reach India in the due course of the same year as it is a popular model for the American manufacturer alongside the EcoSport compact SUV. Moreover, the Endeavour’s main rival Toyota Fortuner received notable upgrades earlier this year.

The upcoming full-size SUV will likely get the longer dash-to-front-axle ratio as the 2022 Ford Ranger pickup truck, which it shares the platform with to accommodate a turbocharged V6 diesel engine. The 2022 Ford Everest for Australia will see the 3.2-litre five-cyl turbo diesel discontinued from the lineup as the 2.0-litre twin-turbo four-cylinder diesel will be standard.

In the top-spec variants, a 3.0-litre V6 turbocharged diesel will be utilised. The third-generation Ford Endeavour will boast of hybrid tech and it could join the lineup at a later stage. It is expected to get more variant choices in markets like Australia with the Sport variant given a high priority.

The body-on-frame SUV will have a brand new interior as well with the latest in-car connective technologies, tablet-sized touchscreen infotainment system, a large digital instrument display, slew of driver-assistive and safety features, and so on. India is expected to stick with the 2.0-litre turbo diesel making 168 bhp and 420 Nm, paired with a ten-speed auto upon arrival.