India-Bound New Toyota Camry Hybrid Breaks Cover With Many Revisions

Toyota has unveiled the new Camry ahead of its public debut at the 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show in a couple of days and is basically the heavily revised take on the old model that should help the brand to maintain the sedan’s popularity in the United States. The Japanese auto major has ditched the V6 this time around and the familiar 2.5L inline four-cylinder petrol engine with a hybrid system has been retained.

However, it is now available in both two-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive guises. The hybrid system uses two electric motors and the FWD variant has a combined power output of 228 PS while the AWD is more powerful with 235 PS and it uses a third electric motor mounted at the rear. It kicks in whenever the surface conditions requires to gain traction.

Toyota has noted that the hybrid system has been designed to bring down the engine rpm levels. The updated exterior receives a new front fascia with subtle inputs from the latest Crown and both models share several bits and pieces inside the cabin as well. As standard, Toyota offers wireless smartphone charger, dual-zone automatic climate control system and keyless start function.

Blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert tech are standard too. The low-level trims opt for an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a seven-inch digital instrument console but moving up the order, the XLE and XSE grades, gain two 12.3-inch displays. The SE is differentiated by a host of exterior and interior enhancements making it sportier.

It features aluminium pedals, black finished grille section, a diffuser at the rear, dual exhaust pipes, blackened Camry badge, a rear spoiler and a firmer suspension tuning. The XSE, on the other hand, comes with larger 19-inch alloy wheels, ambient lighting, smart key access, acoustic glass, heated leather seats, and other high-end features.

With a pure ICE motor, the new Toyota Camry will be available in the US from next year and we can expect the premium sedan to arrive in India sometime in late 2024 or in 2025 with FWD petrol/hybrid combination.