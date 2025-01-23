India-Bound New Gen Renault Duster – What We Know So Far

The new Renault Duster is set to hit the Indian market next year, marking the return of the popular SUV with a brand new design and features

The new generation Renault Duster, slated for a market debut in 2026, was spotted testing in India for the first time late last year. The upcoming SUV will compete with a host of rivals including the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and Honda Elevate.

The latest Renault Duster, unveiled globally late last year, is built on the modular CMF-B architecture, widely utilized by various brands in Europe. The India-specific 2025 Renault Duster will feature a heavily localized version of this platform, specifically made to meet regional market demands.

Production will take place at the Renault-Nissan Alliance facility in Oragadam near Chennai, Tamil Nadu and thus with heavy local content, it could carry competitive pricing. It must be noted that the new Duster will spawn a Nissan sibling, sometime next year presumably but before its launch new versions of the Kiger and Triber could emerge in 2025.

Also Read: A Full Size Honda SUV Is Likely As Part Of Partnership With Nissan

Renault-Nissan shared teaser images of the India-spec Duster and its Nissan sibling last year while outlining their future strategy for the Indian market. The impending alliance between Nissan and Honda may impact it in some ways but we cannot really comment on it yet.

While official engine specifications are yet to be revealed, there is speculation that two turbocharged petrol engines could be available with both manual and automatic transmission options. The cabin is expected to come with a range of modern features pertaining to comfort, convenience and entertainment.

Also Read: Renault To Launch Next-Gen Duster After New Kiger & Triber In 2026

The equipment list will comprise a large touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, a digital instrument console, a flat-bottom steering wheel with integrated controls, Type-C charging ports, an electronic parking brake, wireless charger, ADAS and more.