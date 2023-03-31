India-Bound New-Gen Renault Duster To Debut Next Year, Spied

New-gen Renault Duster will likely make its world premiere sometime in 2024 before reaching India the following year

The new generation Duster is currently under development in Europe and it will first go on sale as a Dacia, the budget sub-brand of Renault. The all-new Duster for India will reportedly hit the market by the middle of this decade and it will be underpinned by the heavily localised CMF-B platform, which is widely used by the Renault-Nissan alliance across the globe.

The third-generation Dacia Duster will more likely make its global debut sometime next year judging by the close-to-production nature of the test mules spotted lately. It is no secret that the upcoming midsize SUV will be heavily influenced by the Dacia Bigster concept, and a seven-seater version will also arrive – India will also get the three-row iteration.

The spy images show an evolutionary take on the design as the thoroughly revised body panels exude a more muscular appearance. Up front, the sharper LED headlamps, redesigned grille section, wider lower air inlet, an all-new bumper and larger bonnet structure with new creases hide under the wrap.

You could also see the squared-off wheel arches with muscular wheel arch cladding, tall pillars, Y-shaped LED tail lamps derived from the Bigster concept, more angular rear glass, a new spoiler at the back, newly designed alloy wheels and roof rails, and raked front shield. We do expect the interior to get a host of revisions and ADAS could be offered in the top-end variants.

The new-gen Duster will have larger proportions compared to the existing model while the cabin could gain more premium surface materials and upholstery. Courtesy of the CMF-B architecture, the ride and handling characteristics will also be improved. In the global markets, a 1.0L turbo petrol and a 1.6L NA engine with a hybrid system could be available.

It will also come with the option of an AWD configuration. The new-gen Duster will be one of the key products upon its arrival in India considering that the midsize SUV really set the tone for the brand. It will also spawn a Nissan derivative in the near future.