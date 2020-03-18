India-Bound New-Gen Hyundai Elantra Unveiled With Hybrid Powertrain

2021 Hyundai Elantra gets a thoroughly upgraded exterior and interior brimmed with convenience, connectivity and safety features

Hyundai has officially introduced its 2021 Elantra and Elantra Hybrid at The Lot Studios in West Hollywood in a special event. Marking the world debut, the premium sedan boasts Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy with hybrid electric vehicle technology and first-in-class wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

The seventh-generation Hyundai Elantra is said to have the “most progressive in-car experience in its segment” and its production will begin in the fall in Ulsan, South Korea and Alabama plant in the United States. Its sales will commence in the fourth quarter of this year and thus expect it to arrive on Indian shores towards the later stages of next year.

Based on the new third-gen K3 vehicle architecture, the new-gen Hyundai Elantra has lower roofline, wider stance and longer wheelbase enabling more room for occupants. In Korea, the Elantra is retailed under the Avante name and is the second vehicle from Hyundai with the latest Sensuous Sportiness design identity. The four-door coupe comes with design that has been described as “Parametric dynamics” by Hyundai designers.

It boast jewel-pattern cascading front grille with integrated turn signal, sculpted body surfaces, low hood, horizontal line extending across the center of the trunk, H-shaped tail lamp, H logo-like shape, black deck accented rear glass, wing-type lower bumper and so on. The cocoon-shaped interior layout has low and wide structures that go from the door till the center console.

The twin 10.25-inch displays, one as a display cluster and the other as touchscreen, enhance the upmarket appeal of the sedan and is accompanied by 64-color mood lighting, latest Blue Link connectivity, cornering grab handle, long door center trim and so on. The Elantra has got a hybrid powertrain for the first time ever as it features a 1.6-litre GDI Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine.

The permanent-magnet electric motor delivers 32 kW powered by a lithium-ion-polymer battery with 1.32 kWh of capacity. The combined total system output stands at 139 horsepower and up to 264 Nm of peak torque. This hybrid system is paired with a six-speed dual-clutch transmission. It has combined EPA estimated fuel economy rating of more than 50 MPG (21.2 kmpl approx).

The regular Elantra SE, SEL, and Limited variants are offered with a 2.0-litre MPI Atkinson Cycle engine delivering 147 horsepower at 6,200 rpm and 179 Nm at 4,500 rpm. It is projected to achieve class-leading EPA combined fuel economy rating due to the improved Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT).

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Lane Following Assist (LFA), High Beam Assist (HBA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA), Lane Change Assist (LCA), Smart Cruise Control (SCC), Highway Driving Assist (HDA), Safe Exit Warning (SEW), Reverse Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (RPCA) and Hyundai Digital Key are part of the features list.