India-Bound New-Gen 2024 Skoda Kodiaq Leaked Ahead Of Debut

2024 Skoda Kodiaq will make its world debut later this year and it will more likely be introduced in India next year

Over the last few months, Skoda has been releasing teaser images and videos of the next-generation Kodiaq. In a recent spy image of its interior, the new design of the premium crossover has been leaked as the infotainment shows what is lying under the camouflage. The front fascia is subjected to a complete overhaul and it brings a whole new vibe.

The front fascia comprises a more prominent grille section with vertical slats, which sits in the middle of the split LED headlamp cluster. The larger air inlet in the middle adds sportiness and the grille inserts are also new. The C-shaped air curtains on both sides of the front bumper lead to a triangular element, which in turn, houses the central air inlet.

The side body panels have a rather clean appearance and could be optimised for better aerodynamics while the wheel arches and bonnet are more muscular. Other highlights are a heavily raked front windshield, a large quarter glass, newly designed alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, a roofline sloping towards the rear, new LED tail lamps, a tweaked liftgate and a bumper.

It will have larger proportions and should enable a roomier interior. On the inside, it will have less use of physical buttons and the features list will come with a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a 10.25-inch digital instrument console, revised dashboard and centre console.

The gear shifter will be moved to the steering column this time around. As for the performance, Skoda has already divulged that the upcoming crossover will be equipped with a 1.5L TSI petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech. It produces 150 PS while the more powerful 2.0L petrol kicks out 204 PS. The 2.0L diesel mill belts out 150 PS or 193 PS in the higher trims.

The 1.5L TSI petrol engine can also be had in a PHEV configuration as it works in tandem with a 25.7 kWh Li-ion battery pack and an electric motor to produce a combined power output of 204 PS and it enables an electric-only range of 100 km. We can expect it to launch in India sometime next year.