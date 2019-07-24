India-Bound MG eZS Electric SUV Goes On Sale With 262 Km Range

MG eZS will be introduced in India this December and will compete against India’s first zero-emission SUV, the Hyundai Kona Electric

Bookings for the MG eZS SUV have commenced in the United Kingdom. Only the first lot of thousand customers will get the zero-emission SUV for an introductory starting price of £21,495 (Rs. 18.46 lakh) along with free home charging point and installation. When we do not consider the Government Grant of £3,500 (Rs. 3 lakh) and MG EV Grant, the eZS Excite costs £28,495 (Rs. 24.47 lakh).

With more features and technology, the Exclusive version of the MG eZS is priced from £30,495 (Rs. 26.19 lakh) and after the incentive offers, the price reduces to £23,495 (Rs. 20.18 lakh). Deliveries of the all-electric model will commence this September in the UK, and interested buyers can deposit £500 and place the order online.

The electric SUV comes equipped with an electric motor mounted on the front axle and is good enough to deliver a maximum power output of 143 PS and 353 Nm of peak torque. The 44.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack is water-cooled to enable a maximum driving range of 262 kilometres on a single charge in the WLTP cycle.

The battery is mounted underneath the floor for low centre of gravity and also to aid in better handling of the SUV. The eZS packs plenty of punch on the technology department and is the most high-tech MG ever. It gets Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Advanced Emergency Braking and Blind Spot Monitoring systems.

The MG Pilot suite of driver assistive features is standard on both the Excite and Exclusive variants. Compared to the IC-engined regular ZS, the electric version gains new badging, unique star rider grille with an integrated charging port, newly designed 17-inch alloy wheels and Pimlico Blue colour scheme.

On the inside, you could find an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, smartphone connectivity and satellite navigation. The eZS will be introduced in India this December and is expected to be offered in a single fully-loaded trim with a price of around Rs. 25 lakh (ex-showroom).

It will go up against the recently launched Hyundai Kona Electric that costs Rs. 25.3 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) and has an ARAI-certified range of 452 km. It will go on sale before the entry of the seven-seater Hector scheduled for early next year.