India-Bound MG D90 (Toyota Fortuner Rival) Gets Turbo Diesel Engine

SAIC owned sub-brand Maxus has launched a new 2.0-litre bi-turbo diesel engine for its three-row body on frame SUV, D90 in China, at the 2019 edition of the Guangzhou International Motor Show.

The model showcased at the event sported an orange paint scheme, and was equipped with a metal roof rack, a contrasting piano black finish on the hood and the ORVMs along with black badging.

Internationally, Maxus D90 was earlier only offered with a 2.0-litre petrol unit that churns 225 PS of max power and 360 Nm peak torque, and can be had with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed auto transmission. The new 2.0-litre diesel engine however, will produce 161 PS of maximum power. The said engine also comes with an all-wheel drive configuration.

Interestingly, SAIC Motor, the parent company of the Maxus brand, also owns MG Motor. Given the success of its first product in India, the Hector, the British carmaker is in the works of bringing a rebadged version of the Maxus D90 to India late next year, to compete against other three-row SUVs including Mahindra Alturas G4, Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour. The full-fledged SUV was also spotted testing in India earlier this month.

Dimension wise, the D90 has a length of 5,005 mm, a width of 1,932 mm, a 2,950 mm long wheelbase and stands at a height of 1,875 mm. In terms of tech on offer, the Maxus D90 gets a host of features including a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8-inch digital instrument cluster, 3-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, heated and cooled seats, a 360-degree camera etc.

Since MG’s strategy of offering tons of features worked in the Indian market, except the D90 to be loaded up to the brim with features as well. However, MG will also have to price the car aggressively in order to compete with the premium SUV giants. Expect the D90 to be priced around the Rs 30 lakh mark.