India-Bound Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door New Rendering, Key Details Leaked

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door is expected to debut alongside the facelifted 3-door Jimy sometime next year

Signs of Suzuki working on a longer variant of the Jimny came up on the internet courtesy of spy pictures a few months ago. The latest generation Jimny has been well received in the international markets and Suzuki did struggle to keep up with the demand and ramped up the production quite a few times to reduce the waiting period.

At the 2020 Auto Expo, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) showcased the Jimny Sierra to gauge viewers’ opinion and it appears to be heading to India in the near future. According to reports, the five-door Jimny will be 300 mm longer than the existing compact three-door model. Moreover, it will have an identical ground clearance of 210 mm.

It will reportedly be 100 kilograms heavier than the three-door Jimny at 1,190 kilograms. In the global markets, it could be sold with a turbocharged petrol engine and a hybrid system. The rendering showed here gives an early hint into how the five-door Jimny off-roader could look like and it has a more prominent stance due to increased proportions.

Recent reports suggest that Maruti Suzuki will introduce the Jimny in early 2022 to compete against Mahindra Thar and the upcoming new generation Force Gurkha. MSIL has been producing the Jimny locally for export markets for quite a few months now and it will get India-specific tweaks, and the five-door version is believed to be the one that will be offered in India.

It could debut alongside the facelifted three-door version bound for next year and both are expected to be produced in India. The chances of the Jimny using the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B petrol mild-hybrid engine producing 104.7 PS and 138 Nm are high as in the Vitara Brezza, Ciaz, Ertiga and others. It could be paired with a five-speed MT or a four-speed torque converter AT.

The prices of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny could start at Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom) and it could be priced competitively against Mahindra Thar. It will more likely be sold through the premium Nexa dealerships across the country.