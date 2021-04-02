India-Bound Kia MPV (Ertiga Rival) Spied For The First Time

Kia’s upcoming MPV for the Indian market, codenamed ‘KY’, has finally made its spy shot debut, driving around the streets of South Korea

South Korean carmaker Kia is busy developing a new MPV for India, which is expected to compete against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. The vehicle has now been spotted for the first time during a road test near Hyundai-Kia R&D Center in Gyeonggi, South Korea. Although the test model is wearing full-body camouflage, a few details can be observed in these spy pictures.

The MPV seems to have mid-size proportions, with a long wheelbase and a long rear overhang. The headlights, DRLs, and taillights, all seem to be LED units, although we can’t be sure at the moment. The rear door is quite large in comparison to the front one, and the overall silhouette is quite boxy. The vehicle also gets faux roof rails and a shark fin antenna. The MPV sports a set of dual-tone alloy wheels, which sport a Kia logo on the hub caps.

As for the rear section, it is completely covered, so not a lot of details can be seen. The spare tyre is visible (barely) at the bottom of the vehicle on the outside, which is an interesting choice. A few reports claim that this upcoming Kia MPV might sport a crossover-inspired design, somewhat like the Maruti XL6.

As per official Kia documents, the ‘KY’ MPV is an “India strategic” model, but it won’t be limited to just the Indian market. It will be manufactured in India, and along with domestic sales, Kia will export it to a few international markets as well, like a few South Asian countries.

As for the technical specifications, nothing has been revealed yet. We expect the Kia KY to be available with a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol mill and a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel motor, which are also available on the Kia Seltos in India. The former is capable of generating 115 PS and 144 Nm, while the latter can belt out 115 PS and 250 Nm.

A 1.4-litre turbo-petrol (140 PS and 242 Nm) might also be offered, but the chances are quite low, as it would increase the price of the vehicle. As per speculation, the Kia KY MPV will likely go on sale in India in early 2022.

Image Source: Kendara