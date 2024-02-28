India-Bound Kia EV9 Is 1 Of 3 Finalists At 2024 World Car Awards

The winners of the 2024 World Car Awards will be announced next month at the New York International Auto Show; Kia EV9 nominated in two categories

The Kia EV9 has secured its position as a top three finalist for both the World Car of the Year and World Electric Vehicle 2024 titles, affirming its standout status in the global automotive arena. Recognised by a distinguished panel of over 100 automotive journalists, the appeal of Kia’s flagship all-electric SUV is undeniable.

The winners of the World Car Awards will be announced at the New York International Auto Show on March 27, 2024. Since its inception in 2003, the World Car Awards have earned global recognition as a standard for excellence, commemorating remarkable achievements in the automotive industry. Unveiled in international markets last year, the 2024 Kia EV9 marks Kia’s inaugural dedicated three-row electric SUV.

Embracing Kia’s contemporary design ethos, this flagship SUV showcases the latest advancements in EV technology while delivering versatility and ample space. If the EV9 achieves a double victory this year, it would signify another remarkable milestone for Kia, continuing the brand’s success at the World Car Awards, which began with the Kia Telluride in 2020 and was followed by the Kia EV6 GT in 2023.

The final winners across all categories will be announced live at the World Car Awards ceremony during the 2024 NYIAS and the Kia EV9. The other finalists in the World Electric Vehicle 2024 category are BMW i5, Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV, Volkswagen ID.7 and Volvo EX30. The BMW 5 Series/i5, Lexus LM, Mercedes-Benz CLE, Mercedes-Benz E-Class and Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV are in the running for World Luxury Car 2024.

The other finalists in the World Car of the Year 2024 are BYD Seal/Atto 4, Ford Bronco, new Hyundai Kona/Kona Electric, Hyundai Santa Fe, Mazda CX-90, Subaru Crosstrek, Toyota Prius, Volkswagen ID.7 and Volvo EX30. The other categories are World Urban Car and World Performance Car.

The Kia EV9 concept was displayed at the 2023 Auto Expo, a year ago and it will be launched in India later this year. It boasts a claimed driving range of 541 km in the WLTP cycle and is packed with features on the inside.