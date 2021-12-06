India-Bound Kia EV6 Takes The Moose Test, See The Result – Video

The 2022 Kia EV6 manages to perform well on the moose test, maintaining good handling stability up to speeds of 78 kmph

If you want to test the handling and stability of a vehicle, the moose test is perhaps the best way to do it. We’ve seen plenty of cars be subjected to that test, and while some manage to ace it, there are a few vehicles that still fail it even in this day and age. Now, to which of these categories do you think Kia EV6 belongs?

Well, Spanish publication km77.com has the answer to that question! The folks over there recently threw the 2022 Kia EV6 onto their test track, to see its handling performance. At an entry speed of 78 kmph and with regenerative braking set to level 2, the EV showed good stability as it changed lanes. This is quite good, especially considering that the EV6 is not a small car (4.68 metres in length).

However, at 79 kmph and with regenerative braking set at 0, the car loses composure as it merges back into the lane, hitting a few cones at the exit. At speeds above that, the vehicle loses traction and runs wide when switching lanes. This is certainly not a bad result, but it definitely isn’t the most impressive one.

In comparison, Tesla Model Y managed to ace the moose test up to an entry speed of 83 kmph. However, the Kia managed to outperform vehicles like Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, Volkswagen ID.4, and shockingly, even BMW M235i. Although the moose test result of the EV6 wasn’t the best, it was better than many.

Overall, Kia EV6’s handling is reported to be predictable and satisfactory; even when it loses traction, it doesn’t skid away completely, allowing drivers to gain control back as they shed speed. The Kia was also subjected to a slalom test, which involves zig-zagging through cones set 22 metres apart. The car maintains composure even as the speed reaches up to 74 kmph.

Kia EV6 is set to launch in India as well, likely as a CBU import. The manufacturer is expected to bring in limited numbers of the vehicle here, in order to take benefit of the homologation exemption. It will arrive in our market sometime during 2022, alongside Hyundai Ioniq 5.