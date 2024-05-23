India-Bound Kia EV3 Compact Electric SUV Revealed With 600 Km Range

Kia EV3 will be offered in two battery packs with a claimed range of up to 600 km in the WLTP cycle; 10-80 per cent charging in just 31 minutes

Following a set of teasers, Kia has today unveiled the production-spec EV3 compact electric SUV globally. Expected to launch in India in the near future, the EV3 is based on the brand’s latest Opposites United design philosophy and it will target high volume sales due to its compact nature by appealing to a wide range of consumers with a driving range of up to 600 km in the WLTP cycle.

The Kia EV3 is claimed to replenish from 10 to 80 per cent in just 31 minutes using a fast charger. It will boast features such as Kia’s AI Assistant, premium streaming service, advanced driving assistive and safety system, Over-the-Air updates and much more. The exterior is heavily inspired by the EV3 concept unveiled late last year.

The EV3 boasts several striking visual features, including vertical headlamps positioned at the edges and a Tiger Face design that incorporates the latest Star Map signature lighting concept. The vertically arranged Daytime Running Lights, a sloping and sleek roofline, and a thick black trim line that accentuates the connection between the C-pillar and the roofline further enhance its look. Additionally, the geometric rear lamp design seamlessly integrates with the rear glass, framing a futuristic tailgate design.

The five-seater will be available in a total of nine colour schemes including the new Aventurine Green and Terracotta. The EV3 GT Line boasts a more rugged and adventurous appeal with contrasting lower body trim at the front, an integrated lower bumper providing a sportier and more refined appearance, sporty vertical and horizontal graphics, a unique triangle wing configuration on the lower bumper, etc.

Based on the E-GMP platform as its bigger siblings the EV9 and EV6, it features a roomy interior and a centre console with a sliding table and storage area, multi-adjustable ambient lighting, seats with a fold-back relaxation mode, a 25L frunk and a 460L boot, adjustable two-tier luggage board providing over 140 mm of load height flexibility and much more.

The equipment list comprises a close-to-30-inch widescreen display with a 12.3-inch cluster, a five-inch air-conditioning panel, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen with drive modes, cruise control and navigation. Customers can choose from a diverse range of interior colours, materials, and trim finishes inspired by the elements of nature.

Available options include Subtle Grey, Warm Grey, and Blue, with Onyx Black offered exclusively on the GT-line trim. Consistent with Kia’s commitment to sustainability, the EV3 features various eco-friendly materials to promote large-scale environmental responsibility. For instance, recycled fabric is used on the dashboard and door trims while Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) material can be found on the seats, headliner, door armrests, garnish, floor mats, and luggage board.

The EV3 measures 4,300 mm in length, 1,850 mm in width, and 1,560 mm in height with a wheelbase of 2,680 mm. The EV3 Standard model features a 58.3 kWh battery while the EV3 Long Range variant comes with an 81.4 kWh battery pack. Both models are powered by a 201 hp and 283 Nm producing electric motor, achieving a 0-100 kmph acceleration time of 7.5 seconds and the top speed stands at 170 kmph.