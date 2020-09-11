India-Bound Jeep Renegade Imagined In Its Next-Generation (2021) Avatar

Check out these digitally rendered images of the next-generation Jeep Renegade, which is expected to launch in India in 2022

Jeep India is planning to launch a few new SUVs in India, including the ‘526’ (Brezza rival), the Renegade (Creta rival), and the Compass-based ‘Low-D’ (Gravitas rival). The Jeep Renegade is slated for a generation change, expected to happen next year. Its India launch will follow later, probably in early 2022.

In case you were wondering what the new Renegade would look like, we have a digital rendering here which imagines the SUV in its next-gen avatar. These renderings have been created by Brazillian digital artist Kleber Silva. The changes to the vehicles aren’t outright apparent, but still quite significant. Firstly, the boxy silhouette of the current-gen Renegade has given way to curvier design.

The steeply raked front windscreen has been given a gentler slope, and instead of the prominent roof rails of before, the newer one has been given subtler faux units. The front grille has the same design as before, as do the headlamps, but the front bumper is new, with re-arranged fog lamps, turn indicators, and air vents.

At the side, the design seems to have been inspired by the Renegade’s bigger singling, the Jeep Compass. The doors and windows look the same, although the C-pillar and the rear quarter glass have been slightly altered. The wheel arches are now round, instead of the trapezoidal units on the current-gen model. There is a black plastic cladding along the length of the vehicle, including the wheel arches, lending some muscle to the overall design.

At the rear, we see some major redesigns; the windscreen is less raked than before, giving the SUV a mellower design. The square taillamps have been replaced by sharp-looking, dagger-shaped LED units. The rear bumper now juts out from the body, and gets two exhaust tips, probably fake. However, we don’t see the rear tow hook in this rendering.

Overall, this design does look impressive, and we hope that Jeep’s model will be as impressive as this, if not more. Upon launch in India, we expect the prices of the Renegade to range between Rs. 11 lakh to 18 lakh. Its main rivals in our market will include Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, Nissan Kicks, and Maruti S-Cross.