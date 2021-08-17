India-Bound Jeep Commander 7-Seater SUV Leaked Ahead Of Premiere

Jeep Commander will likely make its global premiere soon and is expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine producing more than 200 hp

Jeep had already officially revealed that its seven-seater SUV based on the Compass will be dubbed the Commander back in May 2021 and even released a teaser video. Ahead of its global premiere in the coming months, the Jeep Commander has been leaked and it will be manufactured in Brazil for the international markets.

The brand’s India division is currently testing a three-row SUV derived from the Compass on public roads and we brought you details of the spy pictures quite a few times. The American SUV manufacturer is also working on a compact SUV for India and reports say it could share the CMP platform with the upcoming Citroen sub-four-metre SUV whilst using the same 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine.

Coming back to the Commander, it has the familiar seven-slated rectangular chrome grille with hexagonal black inserts, sharp headlamp cluster as in the Compass with integrated LED turn signals, horizontal LED light strip mounted on the bumper with fog lamps and side air intakes, squared-off wheel arches, raked front windshield and grey roof rails.

The leaked Jeep Commander shows the presence of the Overland variant with TD 4X4 badging on the bootlid, wraparound sleek LED tail lamps, black pillars, a muscular shoulder line, and newly designed alloy wheels. The interior with a floating touchscreen infotainment system boasting the latest UConnect tech, layered dashboard with chrome accents and leather stitching, brown leatherette seats, push-button start/stop, steering wheel with mounted controls, etc.

It will be equipped with features like a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, wireless smartphone charging, multiple airbags, TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), different drive modes, EPB (Electronic Parking Brake), and so on. As for the performance, the existing 2.0-litre MultiJet four-cylinder diesel engine from the Compass will likely be uprated.

It could produce in excess of 200 horsepower and it will be paired with a six-speed manual or a nine-speed automatic transmission. It will sit in the highly competitive three-row SUV segment that has been gaining plenty of attention amongst customers. Both six- and seven-seater layouts could be made available.